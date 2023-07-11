NEWBURYPORT — Mile Twelve will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. as part of the Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series.
The band has received many accolades over the years, including the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2019 Album of the Year nomination and 2020 New Artist of the Year Award.
On Sunday, the Gray Sargent Trio performs at 2 p.m. Gray Sargent has recorded and toured with some of the most recognized names in the music industry.
Sargent played with Illinois Jacquet on and off between 1975 and 1990, and worked with Dave McKenna from the early 1980s to well into the 1990s.
He has performed and/or recorded with Benny Carter, Arnett Cobb, Scott Hamilton, Herb Pomeroy, Chuck Riggs, Buddy Tate, Frank Wess, Bob Wilber, Phil Woods and Tony Bennett, among others. Sargent was a member of the Tony Bennett Quartet from 1997 to 2021, including Bennett’s final performances with Lady Gaga.
The series 30th anniversary season continues with a full lineup of Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon concerts featuring something for every musical taste.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include New Black Eagle Jazz Band on July 22, Mike Monaghan Quintet on July 29 and Acoustic Roadshow on Aug. 12.
Sunday afternoon performances begin at 2 p.m. and include jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on July 23 and Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13.
Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35 while lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Free admission for children 12 and under.
Tickets for Sunday shows are $20 (general admission) with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. Special group rates may be arranged by calling 978-388-2552. Free admission for children 12 and under. Doors open an hour earlier.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online or for more information about the performers, visit the Maudslay website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Gift certificates also are available.
Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating. Handicapped parking is available with handicapped parking permits. All others must park in Maudslay State Park lot.
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
