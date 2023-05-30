NEWBURYPORT — Celebrate Juneteenth with bluesman Corey Harris at the Belleville Congregational Church in collaboration with the Newburyport DEI Alliance and the North Shore Juneteenth Association.
The guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter brings his finger-style acoustic blues to the Belleville stage on Saturday, June 17, at 8 p.m., as part of the Belleville Roots Music Series. His latest album “Insurrection Blues” continues a blues journey that began with his debut album “Between Midnight and Day” in 1995. The songs are full of topical relevance, yet steeped in tradition and informed by his musical explorations over the decades.
“I’m not really in the entertainment business,” Harris said, adding the blues involves a deeper mission, and that includes weighing in when there is something timely that needs to be said.
“As an African living in America, as a descendant of slaves that built this country, I am looking at the survival mechanisms that have existed for people to persevere in difficult times,” Harris said. “And when we think about that, the blues always comes to mind.
“When I saw the (Jan. 6) insurrection, I saw how race and history collided there. For instance, the way that the Black Capitol police were being assaulted physically– the symbolism of that was quite heavy, particularly since it was a Black man who saved the life of Mitt Romney (among others) by delaying the entry of the aggressors.”
A powerful singer and accomplished guitarist, Harris has appeared at venues throughout North America, Europe, Brazil, the Caribbean, West Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
He was featured in the Martin Scorsese film, “Feel Like Going Home” and on the now-classic, “Mermaid Avenue” albums of rediscovered Woody Guthrie songs, for which he wrote some of the music. He’s collaborated with the likes of B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Tracy Chapman, and Dave Matthews, and won honors including the MacArthur Fellowship’s “genius award” and an honorary music doctorate from his alma mater, Bates College in Maine.
Don’t miss Harris when he comes to Newburyport on Saturday, June 17, the final show of the Belleville Roots 2023 spring season. Belleville Roots Music Series concerts are held at the Belleville Stage, 300 High St., Newburyport. For tickets, schedule updates, to join the mailing list and to follow on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter, go to www.bellevilleroots.org.
Belleville Congregational Church has long standing roots in the Newburyport community as a gathering place and as a supporter of local service organizations. Founded December 2010, the Roots Music Series mission is to bring a variety of high-quality roots music to the Newburyport area, to raise funds to restore and maintain the historic 1867 Belleville Meetinghouse and adjacent Fiske Chapel complex.
The Belleville Roots Music Series Steering Committee includes Joe Carper, Ann Federowicz, Donna Wilson Irwin, Ken Irwin, Shawna Kelley, Julia Midland, Patsy Nelson, Lisë Reid, Garry Roy, Marcia Shoemaker, Paul Swindlehurst, and pastor Ross Varney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.