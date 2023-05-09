DANVERS — Dr. James McIntyre has been chosen to receive the Hope Begins Here Award from Boston North Cancer Association Inc.
The award recognizes his commitment and care for so many patients diagnosed with cancer across the North Shore for more than 20 years.
McIntyre is chief of radiation oncology at Mass General Hospital Cancer Center. He is a graduate of Harvard Medical School and completed his residency in the department of radiation oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital.
From 1993 to 2002, he was a faculty member in the MGH department of radiation oncology and chair of the department’s quality assurance committee. McIntyre has been a course director and faculty adviser at Harvard Medical School, where he continues to teach.
The award will be presented at the 13th annual Hope Begins Here Award reception. The reception will be held Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliot Street, Danvers.
“We are honored to award Dr. McIntyre with the Hope Begins Here Award for his outstanding dedication and commitment to care that he gives his patients," association President Susan McCarthy said in a release.
At the reception, the association will also recognize 10 high school seniors with college scholarships, including two from Newburyport High School and one from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
Each recipient has been affected by cancer in some way throughout their lives. The students are:
Hope Begins Here Scholarship, $4,000: Brandon J. Cummings – Newburyport High School.
Herbert Leventhal, MD Honorary Scholarship, $4,000: Shaelin R. Lombard – Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
Teri Hall Memorial Scholarship, $4,000: Nathan P. Hammerschmitt Le Gal – Newburyport High School, Class of 2023.
Boston North Cancer Association is a nonprofit, volunteer organization whose mission is to provide financial assistance to college students and support special projects for cancer treatment, prevention, education and care in communities north of Boston.
To date, the association has provided more than $1 million in funding through scholarships and grants. The association is funded through private donations and bequests. For more information, go to www.bostonnorthcancer.org.
