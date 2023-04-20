NEWBURYPORT — Hoping more residents get involved in the city’s inner workings, Mayor Sean Reardon is hosting his first Boards, Commissions and Volunteer Fair at City Hall on May 4.
The event, which runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m., will give residents a chance to get to know as many boards and commissions as they would like in a job fair-type setting, according to the mayor.
“We’re inviting people to come in. Each board or commission will have a table set up. Residents can go around and ask questions and just learn a little bit about each one,” Reardon said. “They can find out what important role each board plays here in the city.”
The city has 27 volunteer boards and commissions, such as the Human Rights Commission and the Resiliency Committee, with at least 15 vacancies or appointments that will need to be filled.
Cultural Council Chairperson Pat Cannon said she has a great team that’s always looking for new people.
“I love being a part of the community,” she said. “Culture, art and historic culture are a focus for this mayor and we have a very diverse group of people involved with many different things, like science, music and history. Everybody has a passion. We all come together to share and that morphs into great ideas and inspiration.”
Reardon said he has been looking to keep each one fully staffed and vibrant.
“We have received a lot of people who are interested in serving somewhere, they just don’t know where,” he said. “That’s a good problem to have because we have people who want to give their time to the city but it’s all not always the right fit.”
Board and commission members will be available for one-on-one conversations about the work they do, plans for the near future, and how residents can best engage their talent, time and interests. Information on how the application and appointment process works will also be provided.
“I want people to be able to come in and ask questions and learn about all these different boards,” Reardon said. “We are so lucky that we have so many people in this community who have the expertise and time that they want to give to the city. This opportunity will give residents a chance to go around and just learn a little bit about each board.”
Human Rights Commission Chairperson Ahmer Ibrahim said in an email that he has loves serving on his panel.
“It allows me to not only give back but also lets me be more connected to the community,” he said. “Over the years, it’s been amazing to see the HRC grow and many of the connections I have made from this experience have not only helped our community, but have helped me make new, lifelong friendships with people.”
Ibrahim added that he’s happy to see the fair become a reality.
“It’s a great way for the community to learn about boards and commissions in one place and also get to meet some of the members,” he said.
The mayor said he has heard from other commission members who are also excited about the event.
“This is volunteer work they’re doing for the city and sometimes that can be really thankless,” he said. “So anything that can magnify the work, as well as its importance, is something I think we’re all in favor of. Everyone’s kind of excited to be a part of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.