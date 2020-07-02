NEWBURYPORT -- The Planning Board called for revisions to the Institution For Savings’ expansion plan on Wednesday, agreeing with abutters that the proposed building is too large.
The bank’s latest plans for the expansion to its State Street building -- built in 1980 -- were filed in May, and include a proposed main office expansion and 59 on-site parking spaces. The bank’s original structure facing State Street was built in 1872.
The revised plans came after a group of the company's neighbors raised concerns about the size and scale of the proposed building at the corner of Otis Place and Prospect Street. The latest plans also include a parking lift system, which allows some cars to be stored below ground level.
The expansion would allow the bank to increase its employees in the building from 23 to 30. The employees who work in the 1980 addition would relocate to the new office space on the second floor of the expansion.
During Wednesday’s public hearing, which was held remotely via Zoom, several representatives for the Institution For Savings walked through the latest iteration of the expansion plans and the changes that have been made in response to neighbors’ comments.
The latest plans include stepped-down heights at the new building’s corner and greater setbacks from the street, as well as a parking lift system that allows storage of cars on three levels.
“We have not only a lower scale building, but a building that speaks more quietly,” said Judith Selwyn, one of the bank’s consultants.
Lisa Mead, an attorney representing the bank, said the plans meet the city’s requirements for permits.
“This proposal is consistent with the (city's) 2017 master plan by concentrating economic development in the existing economic centers of the city,” said Mead. “By allowing the bank to increase its footprint, it allows the bank to remain a vibrant part of the city’s largest and historic economic center.”
During the meeting, several abutters spoke up, saying they still think the revised plans are too large and would not be compatible with the neighborhood.
“The building is just too massive. I think they should make something that fits in with the neighborhood,” said Richard Pollak, who owns property on Garden Street.
Maureen Mackin, another abutter, expressed a similar sentiment.
“This plan is too massive, it will negatively transform our neighborhood forever,” she said.
Other neighbors listed their gripes with the plans, including that the building would cause increased noise, block sunlight, and disrupt the historic character of the residential neighborhood.
Tom Kolterjhan, co-president for the Newburyport Preservation Trust, said he feels the addition “remains too large in mass, scale and proportion” to the surrounding neighborhood, and urged the bank to revise its plan to create a smaller structure.
“It has a detrimental effect on the neighborhood surrounding this lot,” said Kolterjhan. “It is disruptive to the historic building pattern in the (Downtown Overlay District).”
David Tibbetts, a self-described Institution For Savings customer and trustee “of many years standing,” was one of a handful of people to speak in favor of the bank’s design on Wednesday.
“I think the bank has done an exemplary job of responding to the neighborhood’s concerns, the Historical Commission’s concerns, while still trying to keep the building large enough to meet the bank’s growing needs,” said Tibbits.
Jeff Caswell, an abutter of the bank who also owns Caswell Mechanical in the city’s industrial park, also spoke in favor of the bank’s expansion.
“What they’re proposing, they’re asking for way less than what they can actually get,” said Caswell. “It’s a business district, they need to expand, they need to service the customers they have. They have it by right.”
Planning Board member Elisabeth Delisle said she still believed the bank had work to do to make a better compromise with its plans to fit with the surrounding neighborhood.
“I agree that it overwhelms the historic structure,” said Delisle. “I appreciate the changes that were made, but at the end of the day it is still massive for the area.”
The Planning Board continued the hearing until August 5.
