BYFIELD — A new gas station with a convenience store and drive-thru coffee service likely won’t be coming to town anytime soon.
Last week, the Planning Board unanimously rejected concurrent applications submitted by A.L Prime Energy Consultant Inc. for a special permit and site plan review for a proposed fueling station at 23 Central St.
Prior to the vote, the board heard testimony and evidence during a public hearing along with comments from residents and opinions from professionals and peer review consultants.
Ultimately, the board decided the site plan conflicted with the needs of the public “particularly where, despite best efforts, no form of reasonable conditions could be devised to satisfy a flaw with the plan.”
It was not in harmony with the intent of the zoning bylaw because it did not promote the health, safety and welfare of the people of Newbury, the board concluded. “The applicant has not carried forth its burden to demonstrate to the board’s satisfaction that all the criteria in the zoning bylaw are met.”
The applications were filed on behalf of A.L.Prime by Anthony Guba, director of engineering, on May 20; the public hearing opened Sept. 2 and was continued for five additional sessions.
The plans called for building a 4,350-square-foot facility and 17 parking spots on 0.985 acres on the northeasterly side of Central Street. The fuel pumps were to be located at the front — closer to Central Street —- with the convenience store and drive-thru to the rear of the property, which is owned in trust by Ronald and Edna Pearson.
The building commissioner concluded the project met minimal dimensional requirements and no variance was needed.
The parcel falls entirely within the Commercial-Highway District. But a majority of properties around the site are zoned residential or mixed residential/commercial.
A key town thoroughfare, Central Street, provides access to Interstate 95 and is a bus route for the Triton and Whittier regional school districts. The Byfield fire station is 925 feet to the east of the property, with The Rusty Can restaurant, the Pearson Companies and Steve’s Tree Service also on that street.
The property connects to Fruit Street, home to additional commercial use properties and directly across from vehicles entering and exiting Central Court.
Planning Board members were concerned about significant objections from residents during the hearing related to increased traffic, traffic safety and the potential impacts of light and noise pollution on Central Street and neighboring properties from a facility that would be open around the clock.
They questioned whether the plans maximized safety for vehicles and pedestrians at the site as well as those entering and leaving the gas station.
Traffic consultants concluded that while not beyond the bounds of industry standards, “traffic in several critical areas across Central Street would be exacerbated,” with 92% of traffic generated from vehicles traveling on and off I-95.
The average number of daily weekday trips totaled approximately 2,770. Consultants predicted traffic on Central Street would increase approximately 37% per hour during peak hours near I-95 and Fruit Street and 22% at Central Court and the property’s east driveway.
What may be acceptable from a professional traffic consultant standard is not necessarily OK when applying impact-on-community standards, the board concluded.
Board members said the applicant’s traffic analysis did not account for the likely popularity of the convenience store and drive-thru to high school drivers during off-peak hours as well.
A large number of public comments cited in the written decision appeared to substantiate concerns that the neighborhood would be negatively affected.
Board members worried the exterior lighting would be “robust and excessive for this site,” with truckers and travelers coming off the highway during late evening or overnight hours to refuel and get refreshments.
There also would be noise from vehicle doors slamming, “gas station TV” videos displayed on fuel pumps, and food, supply and fuel deliveries at the station, they noted.
“Given that the project borders on a residential neighborhood this would have a substantial impact,” the board concluded.
Reconfiguring the project to minimize impacts on lighting and traffic were proposed but eventually dismissed as not possible by the applicant.
The board “has reasonable doubts’’ about the impossibility of these recommendations. “In fact it appears that there are measures that the applicant could readily explore and implement that would serve to maximize public safety while not nullifying the project,” members of the Planning Board stated.
The decision was filed with the town clerk on March 30. According to zoning bylaws, the applicant has 20 days to appeal from the date it is filed.
