NEWBURYPORT – A former North End Boat Club bartender faces a felony larceny charge after police say she stole almost $10,000 in lottery money from the private club over a five-month period last year.
Desiree Newton, 40, of Lafayette Road, Salisbury, was released on personal recognizance following her arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court. While awaiting trial, Newton must stay away from the Mansion Avenue club and any witnesses or risk being placed behind bars. She is due back in court for a pretrial hearing April 3.
Newton’s arraignment marks the second time in four years that a North End Boat Club employee or manager has been charged with stealing lottery money from the club.
In 2016, former North End Boat Club commodore Michael Rurak admitted in court he could be found guilty of stealing at least $14,375 in Massachusetts Lottery revenue entrusted to him. Rurak avoided a jail sentence but was ordered to stay away from the club and pay $5,000 in restitution.
The addition of keno and scratch lottery tickets came as the club looked to make up revenue lost in a series of legal battles. That included the loss of the club’s liquor license for six months as the result of a fatal car accident on New Year’s Eve in 2012.
From mid-July to mid-December, Newton, who had worked as a bartender at the club since October 2018, failed to deposit $9,985 in lottery money and instead pocketed the cash, according to a Newburyport police report.
Although there were six bartenders at the club, video footage showed Newton as the one responsible for the missing money.
Club owners caught on to Newton’s actions and confronted her and her father Dec. 18. Newton denied the allegations. Her father offered to reimburse the club.
The owners then looked at video footage taken during some of her shifts and noticed she was not placing lottery money in the club’s safe as required.
The owners gave Newton until Dec. 26 to pay back the club, but she never did, according to the police report.
The owners also called Newton’s father, who told them to “do what they have to do,” Newburyport police Officer Ryan Cutter wrote in his report.
Cutter also looked at the video footage and noticed at least one example when Newton placed lottery money in an envelope and then failed to put it in the safe as required.
“(The owner) stated that Newton should have deposited the envelope into the deposit box at the time she was standing at it, which it appears she did not.” Cutter wrote.
Cutter called Newton several times but only reached her voicemail. Seabrook police then went to her last-known residence and discovered she had moved out.
Newton then called another Newburyport police officer back from a different phone number. When Cutter tried calling that number, he also got her voicemail.
In all, Newton failed to deposit 34 envelopes from July 19 to Dec. 13, with amounts ranging from $150 to $856, according to Cutter’s report.
