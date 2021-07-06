AMESBURY – Lowell’s Boat Shop is hosting an online fundraising auction of framed ephemera – much of it with nautical themes – through Friday
The fundraiser includes some two dozen items, including historic advertising and “curiosity pieces” with historic maps, lithographs, old advertising and memorabilia from the heyday of Amesbury carriage making.
Other items include framed mid-19th century whaling items, including an early 1800s check from whaleship owner Andrew Hicks of New Bedford, postcards of whalers and colored lithographs.
The auction started Sunday and ends Friday at 4 p.m.
Lowell’s is an educational, nonprofit boatbuilding museum and the oldest boat shop in continuous operation in the country, dating to 1793.
To see descriptions and photos of the items and to bid, go to https://boatshop2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.
