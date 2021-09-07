NEWBURYPORT — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary would like to help local recreational boaters improve their skills to ensure safety on the water through a public education program, “Boating America.”
This course is designed for new or experienced mariners, and meets or exceeds the requirements of all states that mandate recreational boating safety education, according to a press release from the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Topics include: types of boats and engines; federal and state boating laws, including legally required equipment; boat trailering; boat handling, anchoring and safety; aids-to-navigation, buoy and light systems; navigation rules and signals; lines and knots; and boating safety issues related to hunting, fishing and water skiing.
The tuition fee is $85 and payable the first night of the class. The fee covers includes textbooks and all course materials (cash or check, no credit cards).
Many insurance companies will offer discounts on boat insurance to mariners who successfully complete this course, the auxiliary said. Anyone who successfully completes the course and exam are awarded the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Boating Safety Certificate.
The course begins Monday and will run for four Monday nights from 6:30 to 9. The class will be offered at the North End Boat Club, 282 Merrimack St., Newburyport.
For more information or to register, call 978-204-1731 or send an email to: rick.heile@hpe.com or safeboat@comcast.net.
Registration is requested by Friday.
