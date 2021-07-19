NEWBURYPORT — A safety course is available for boating enthusiasts ages 12 and older beginning Aug. 10.
“Boat America,” certified by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, provides the knowledge needed to obtain a boating certificate and will be taught by public education officer Rick Heile during four 2.5-hour sessions on Tuesday nights, according to a press release.
The sessions will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. upstairs at the Grog, 13 Middle St. The class limit is 25.
Some insurance companies will offer discounts on boating insurance to boaters who successfully complete this course, the press release said.
Several topics will be covered during the course:
Introduction to boating – Types of power boats, boating vocabulary, sailboats, paddle boats, powering boats and engine types.
Boating law – Boat registration, regulations, hull identification numbers, required safety equipment, federal boating law, state boating law and reporting accidents.
Safety equipment – Life jackets, fire extinguishers, sound-producing devices, visual distress signals, anchors and other safety equipment.
Safe operation and navigation – Buoys and beacons, aids to navigation, navigation rules, docking, and the dangers of alcohol on the water.
Boating emergencies – Hypothermia, boating accidents, man overboard, capsizing, emergency radio calls, carbon monoxide dangers and weather.
Trailers – Types of trailers, lights, hitches, towing a trailer.
Sports and boating – Water skiing, hunting and hunting gear, PWC operation and boating tips.
Cost: $110. There is an additional $49 fee for the textbook and course material payable by check, exact change or money order to the instructor at the first session. Payable to USCG-AUX Flotilla 38.
Public parking is available nearby. Participants are asked not to park in The Grog’s parking lot.
For more information, call 978-361-6008 and do not call The Grog. Register at https://newburyportadulted.org/product/boating-safety-upstairs-at-the-grog/.
