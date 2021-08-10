Bobby Keyes Trio slated for Maudslay Arts Center on Sunday

NEWBURYPORT — Tickets are on sale as The Bobby Keyes Trio performs Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series
“Bobby Keyes Trio is one of my favorite concerts,” said Nicholas Costello, the center’s music director, in a press release. “He’s a tremendous musician. I really look forward to hearing him play.”
With his trio, Keyes composes and performs the music that he is most passionate about, blending rhythm and blues, country, jazz, rock, pop, and swing, according to the press release.
“As a musician, I appreciate his incredible craftsmanship and his approach,” Costello said. “He brings a really unique perspective to the music he presents. It’s engaging and accessible to all.”
The Bobby Keyes Trio includes Marty Ballou on bass and Marty Richards on drums.
The trio will be followed by vocalist and pianist Amanda Carr on Aug. 22 and jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on Aug. 29.
The arts center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall with limited, socially distant seating adjacent to the patio when weather dictates. Tickets are nonrefundable.
This summer, social distancing requirements will limit the number of patrons. The center asks that all COVID-19 protocols be followed to keep patrons and musicians safe.
To abide by pandemic restrictions, no refreshments are being sold this season but concertgoers can feel free to bring their own.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online, or for more information about the performers, visit the website at www.maudslayartscenter.org.
