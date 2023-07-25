SALISBURY — Local and state authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body washed ashore in Salisbury overnight, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced Tuesday morning.
A person walking along Salisbury Beach about 1 a.m. noticed a body floating along the shoreline near the Blue Ocean Music Hall at 4 Oceanfront Drive.
The man was later identified as Xhoi Docnoka, 28, of Seabrook, New Hampshire.
Docnoka’s death is being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and the Salisbury Police Department.
A responding police officer pulled the body from ankle-deep water and the man was pronounced dead on scene.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said Docnoka had several interactions with his officers and suffered from mental health issues.
“He was known to our guys,” Fowler said.
Officers were on scene for roughly four hours before the beach area was reopened to the public, according to Salisbury police.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
