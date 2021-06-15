WEST NEWBURY – Fulton Press recently published the local author of a new children’s book dedicated to the thousands of children who have attended the Children’s Castle in West Newbury.
"Little Beech Tree" was written by Janis Ridgley, an Amesbury resident and the co-founder of that preschool. It is an endearing tale of an unusual tree witnessed by a mischievous squirrel. The story builds an understanding of many preschool concepts including the four seasons, various trees, identifying colors, and different modes of transportation.
Ridgley and her co-founder, Jana Whiting, opened the doors of The Children’s Castle in 1984 and served as its directors for 34 years until their retirement. They both continue to support its mission to provide excellence in early education.
Ridgley dedicated her book to the generations of children who have attended The Children’s Castle.
Copies of "Little Beech Tree" were donated to the local school libraries as well as the West Newbury and Amesbury public libraries.
