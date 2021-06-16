NEWBURYPORT – Inspired by the William Lloyd Garrison Lecture Series, the Old South Presbyterian Church and Newburyport Bank’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council are inviting members of the community to a book group discussion to take place this summer and focus on three books.
Anyone interested in "working toward the vision of developing awareness and taking action to be a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community," can join Rebecca Regnet on the fourth Thursday of June, July, and August. The group will meet at 6p.m. in Brown Square near the William Lloyd Garrison statue for a facilitated discussion. Participants are asked to bring a chair and plan to sit at a social distance.
Book selections for the summer months are:
June 24: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
July 22: The Autobiography of Malcom X by Alex Haley
August 26: American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
If there is interest in continuing the discussions, new dates and books will be selected and a location determined. For questions, call Rebecca Regnet at 978-895-7340.
