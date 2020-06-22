Book offers self-guided 'tours' of Newburyport's past

NEWBURYPORT — With her latest book, “Clipper Heritage Trail, Volume 1,” local author Ghlee Woodworth is offering a series of self-guided tours through the city’s storied past.
The self-published book is based on Woodworth’s award-winning trail website, www.clipperheritagetrail.com, which she created eight years ago. The book features 16 virtual “tours” of different parts of Newburyport, each complete with deeply detailed written history and archival photographs that aim to take readers back in time.
The website — and now, book — takes readers back in time to understand the experiences of Newburyport’s previous generations and to see the hidden corners of an area where the first settlers of Newbury landed in 1635 on the northern shores of the Parker River.
Woodworth said “Clipper Heritage Trail, Volume 1,” which is about 300 pages long with 370 historical images, mostly chronicles the city’s downtown in the 1800s, though there is also a chapter (or “tour”) of the first five years of the city’s urban renewal only decades ago.
While researching for the Clipper Heritage Trail, Woodworth said she spent a lot of time in Newburyport Public Library’s Archival Center and the Museum of Old Newbury, while also reading from her own personal library of historical books about local history.
She said after pouring through her website’s vast content in July, she decided it was time to turn it into a two-volume book so that people could have a tangible and user-friendly way to learn about the city’s past.
“I want people to have fun learning about history,” Woodworth said. “After looking at the book, and maybe getting out there and walking through the city, maybe they’ll fall in love with Newburyport in a different way.”
She said the book’s format makes it easy for readers to open up and start learning about a variety of local history points.
“There’s something in the book for everyone,” she said. “I’ve written about shoe factories, artists, shipbuilders, churches and local bakeries … . People can start reading at any page they want.”
Woodworth said “Clipper Heritage Trail, Volume 2” will focus on areas of the city stretching from Maudslay State Park to Plum Island, and that she hopes it will be available next summer.
Her first book, “Tiptoe Through the Tombstones, Oak Hill Cemetery,” covers the lives of 80 people who made significant contributions to the community in the 1800s. The book was published in 2009 and has won a number of awards.
Woodworth will sell copies of “Clipper Heritage Trail, Volume 1” for $35 cash or check at the Brown Chapel in Oak Hill Cemetery now through July 5 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 to 11 a.m.
For more information, visit http://www.clipperheritagetrail.com/.
