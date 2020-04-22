NEWBURYPORT – In the interest of the community’s health and safety, the executive committee of Books in Bloom has canceled the event until 2021.
Books in Bloom is a collaborative effort between the Newburyport Horticultural Society and the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library. The event provides money that enables both groups to give back to the community.
The Friends uses the money to augment the city budget to purchase materials, including all types of media, to fund adult and children’s programs, and to underwrite the cost of the discount museum pass program.
The Horticultural Society uses money raised to plant and maintain three gardens on the waterfront and in high-profile locations such as the rail trail bridge on Low Street, the Kelley School trough on High Street, and other strategic spots around the city all planted and maintained by volunteers.
The organization provides scholarships to graduating seniors from Triton Regional and Newburyport high schools. Money is also directed to Nourishing the North Shore and Friends of Newburyport Trees.
In announcing the decision, the committee thanked the sponsors and volunteers who make Books in Bloom a sellout success each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.