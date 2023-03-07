NEWBURYPORT — The Boomer Project launches its first episode of its heartfelt and often funny video blog “Was Life Simpler Then?” on Tuesday, March 14.
Revisit the good old days with humorist Rob Dinsmoor explaining telephones to millennials, Newburyport artist Jenny Pivor lamenting about passwords, activist and artist Paula Estey gently informing folks about how to get involved, and saxophonist Danny Harrington illuminating people about jazz and the music from Boomer Days.
Californian writer and humorist Carol Cassara ponders the question about the simple life. The group will put out theme-based monthly posts.
The Boomer Project can be watched here: theboomerproject.org. A link on the site will take viewers to its YouTube channel.
Recently founded by Pivor, the goal is to provide a place for baby boomers to relate in their common plight of making sense of today’s world.
