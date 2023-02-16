NEWBURYPORT — A Boston man was arraigned on a heroin trafficking charge in Newburyport District Court on Thursday, more than a year after he was found unconscious in a car parked at a Storey Avenue gas station, according to court records.
Wilis Romero-Baez, 38, of Hollander Street, was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail on the trafficking charge but because he was arraigned earlier on a similar offense, fentanyl distribution, in Quincy District Court, Judge Peter Doyle revoked his release for at least 90 days.
Romero-Baez is due back in court on the new charge on March 13.
According to Romero-Baez's attorney, the delay in arraigning him came because he was serving a jail sentence for another offense.
Newburyport police Officer Joshua Tierney met then-Officer John Gavin and a State Police trooper at the Circle K station on Storey Avenue on Dec. 9, 2021, upon hearing of an unresponsive man inside a parked car. By the time Tierney arrived, an EMS crew were treating him for what appeared to be a drug overdose.
"Mr. Baez was transported to the hospital after receiving three 4 mg doses of Narcan," Tierney wrote in his report, referring to the anti-opioid drug.
A second person in the car told police Romero-Baez was his brother. Tierney soon learned that the second person had a active warrant for his arrest out of West Roxbury District Court for a domestic violence-related charge.
The man, later identified as Frank Baez, Romero-Baez's brother, told police they had driven from Boston to Maine and were on their way back to Boston when they stopped in Newburyport. Baez's brother was then placed under arrest. With no one to drive the car away and because it was blocking a fire lane, Tierney decided to impound the car. During an inventory search of the car, Tierney found a chainsaw, a suitcase containing clothing, food and personal items.
"I then observed a plastic baggie, tied off, containing a tan powder substance," Tierney wrote in his report, adding that it appeared to be heroin or fentanyl. "Furthermore, throughly training and experience I know drug traffickers often utilize vehicles owned by others and travel highways to and from sources locations such as Boston."
Upon searching Frank Baez at the station for booking, Tierney found $1,580 in cash and three cellphones. The baggie was weighed at the station with a result of 19.9 grams. Romero-Baez was not arrested at the scene but Tierney said there was enough evidence to charge both of them with heroin trafficking more than 18 grams, he wrote in his report.
