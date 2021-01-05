ROWLEY – A Boston man faces kidnapping and drug trafficking charges following his arrest by state police Saturday afternoon on Interstate 95 south in Rowley.
Jerome Platt, 39, of Hyde Park, was ordered held without bail following Monday's arraignment in Newburyport District Court after Judge Jean Curran agreed there was enough probable cause to keep him in custody until at least next week's dangerousness hearing.
A dangerousness hearing is to determine whether a suspect poses too great a risk to an alleged victim or society to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.
In addition to kidnapping and drug trafficking charges, Platt also faces possession of a class A and class B drug to distribute, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, possessing a stun gun and driving with a suspended license charges. He is due back in court on Jan. 12.
At the time of his arrest, Platt was already facing domestic violence charges involving the person he allegedly kidnapped, according to court records.
According to a report, Trooper Jack Donaldson was on patrol on I-95 north when he received word that the Maine State Police was in contact with a woman who said she was being held against her will by a man driving a blue Chrysler mini van heading into Newburyport.
Donaldson spotted a silver Chrysler mini van with Florida plates on Interstate 95 south in Georgetown. The trooper pulled over the mini van and spoke to the driver, who turned out to be Platt. A woman was in the car as well but told Donaldson that she was in no danger and was OK. However, not knowing Platt was the man Maine police were looking for, Donaldson drove off.
Moments later, Donaldson learned Platt was the driver suspected of kidnapping a woman prompting Donaldson to pull over and wait for Platt to drive past him. Once that happened, Donaldson, along with another trooper, pulled the mini van over again. Platt was quickly handcuffed and placed in a cruiser.
This time, the woman in the mini van told police she was the person who called police saying she was kidnapped. She admitted texting Maine state police saying she was trying to get out of the mini van but Platt would not let her go.
When troopers conducted an inventory search of the mini van, they found almost 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of either heroin or fentanyl, and 61 oxycodone pills, according to Donaldson's report.
Police also learned that Platt had an warrant for his arrest based out of Boston District Court and a class B drug distribution conviction on his record, Donaldson wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
