NEWBURYPORT — A Boston man accused of smashing a $3,000 cardiac monitor at Anna Jaques Hospital in 2021 was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to vandalizing property during Friday's appearance in Newburyport District Court.
Grady Mota, 36, was given credit for 90 days already served. His sentence appears to based in part on having an extensive criminal record, according to court documents.
On April 5, 2021, Newburyport police Officer Kyle McElroy reported to the hospital around noon after receiving word that someone had damaged an emergency room cardiac monitor.
Mota, according to his report, was lying in his hospital bed in a corridor waiting to moved into a room. He demanded being moved into the room but was told there were none available. That prompted Mota to become verbally abusive toward staff before punching out the cardiac monitor attached to his bed.
Although Mota was apologetic, hospital staff told McElroy they wanted him charged with cracking open the expensive cardiac monitor. The head of hospital security went on to say that Mota has been a patient there before and "creates problems every time," McElroy wrote in his report.
McElroy also wrote that the head of security believes Mota is checking into the hospital often so he can have a bed and a meal.
Mota was later informed that he would be summonsed to court for vandalizing property.
Reached for comment, a hospital spokesperson said Anna Jaques is committed to fostering a safe and healing environment in which to give and receive care.
"We are grateful for the diligence and professionalism of law enforcement in this case, the spokesperson said.
