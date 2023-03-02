WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Fire Department is welcoming new firefighter Travis Bounsy to the station upon his graduation from the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Call/Volunteer Firefighter Recruit Training Program.
Bounsy is a longtime West Newbury resident and graduate of Pentucket Regional High School, who also coaches football and lacrosse for the school district. He was among 33 recruits from 13 departments to graduate from the Call/Volunteer Firefighter Recruit Training Program on Wednesday, March 1.
During the 16-week training, firefighters learned the basic skills they will need when responding to fires, including how to contain and control fires, public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquid control, stress management, firefighter self-rescue and vehicle extrication.
In order to graduate, firefighters must complete 240 hours of training, all on nights and weekends, while demonstrating proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack in situations ranging from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multi-room structure fires.
"First responders are on the front lines of any crisis and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever," Academy Director Jeffrey P. Winn said. "The rigorous training they’ve completed provides them with the fundamental skills and knowledge necessary to protect their communities safely and effectively."
Bounsy is now participating in EMT training as well.
At the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, firefighter recruits learn a wide range of skills in an intensive four month program. Certified and more experienced firefighters lead classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training and firefighting practice. Students are given training in public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management, confined space rescue techniques and rappelling. Upon successful completion of the Recruit Program, all the students have met national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001.
