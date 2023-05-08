AMESBURY — The sound of clattering pins and merry laughter echoed through packed bowling lanes last week as hundreds of people gathered to honor local hero Sgt. Jordan M. Shay and raise over $31,000 for his memorial foundation.
The foundation was established to honor the last wishes of Shay, a 2005 graduate of Amesbury High School and a member of the U.S. Army killed in Iraq during his second deployment in 2009.
On Thursday, the group held its 12th annual bowling tournament at Gametime Lanes and Entertainment, located at 84 Haverhill Road.
Holly Shay, Jordan’s mother and the foundation’s president, said that last week’s haul brought the total amount the foundation has raised to over $230,000. She shared the foundation’s most recent commitment to give back to the community.
“We’ve already promised $10,000 to the graduating seniors,” Shay said.
The venue was filled to the brim as 32 teams made up of 198 total bowlers participated in the tournament. Sixteen teams began at 5 p.m., with the other 16 teams funneling in for 7 p.m., with the parking lot overflowing by before the first official pins fell.
“We were really pleased with the turnout. It was so crowded, it was hard to get from one place to another, especially when the lanes were changing,” Shay said.
One of the event’s organizers, Colleen Toomey, noted that there were far more than just the bowlers in attendance.
“We have a lot of friends and family and community members that come by just to enter in raffles, throw some axes, or have a beer. It’s just a fun event,” Toomey said.
Some teams showed up in costumes, with one team bringing the May 4 spirit with full Star Wars attires featuring Yoda and Darth Vader. Others like the Amesbury Fire Department showed up with custom-made bowling shirts honoring Jordan Shay. Teams could be seen and heard mingling as they enjoyed pizza and refreshments with one another. Holly Shay stood by the door greeting every person as they came in.
“That’s my favorite part. The fact that people, old friends, new friends, just people that we know through business or whatever, come to it and make it a point to be there. And even if they don’t bowl, they take part in the raffles and all of that. So it was just wonderful,” Shay said.
She said the winner of the night was team Hawaiian Rolls, entered by Eric Vichill.
“Amesbury police came in second, and fire came in third,” Shay said.
Shay said the foundation works to make sure that everything they do has the “Jordan vibe.”
“That is the best way to keep his legacy going. And that’s really what this is all about. It’s done out of love for Jordan,” Shay said.
She expressed her gratitude for all those who invest their time to help support the foundation.
“We have volunteers, we have people who donate from the community, we have this wonderful board of directors, and we have so many people that want us to succeed, and that means everything,” Shay said.
Folks had the opportunity to win prizes including a beach buggy courtesy of Amesbury Chevrolet, which sponsored the event, as well as various raffles set up by the foundation’s raffle subcommittee. Shay explained how they kept it all organized.
“We closed down the raffles at 8:30 p.m. and then a group of us went out back and took each box and wrote it down on a big sign. And that way we didn’t have to announce and keep people here. So we walked around with the signs and people looked for their names, and then they went to the front table and they showed their ticket and off they go with their item,” Shay said.
