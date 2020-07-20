Boy, 11, struck while riding bike in Amesbury

AMESBURY — An 11-year-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital Sunday after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle.
The child suffered serious suffered injuries when the accident occurred shortly before 4:35 p.m. in the area of Oakland and Chestnut streets, according to Fire Chief Kenneth Berkenbush.
The Amesbury Police and Fire departments responded to the accident after receiving a report of a pedestrian who was struck, Berkenbush said in a press release.
The driver, who was not injured, remained at the accident scene. The boy was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.
Amesbury police continue to investigate the incident. No further information on the accident or the injured child was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.