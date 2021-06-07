AMESBURY – The boy pulled from the waters of Lake Gardner by first responders Sunday afternoon died, in spite of efforts by paramedics and hospital personnel to save him, according to the police chief.
Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call around 4 p.m. Sunday reporting that a minor was in the water and drowning.
Caitlin Thayer, the city's communication director, emailed information from the Amesbury police that said the boy was pulled from the water off Lake Gardner Beach at 4:16 p.m. without a pulse and Amesbury paramedics immediately began CPR.
He was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport while paramedics continuing working to revive him.
"Paramedics continued working on the victim at the hospital with Emergency Room staff and were able to establish pulses," Thayer said in the statement. "The victim was transported to a Boston area hospital on Boston MedFlight."
Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey said Monday morning the boy later died.
Bailey said in a statement Sunday, “Amesbury’s police and fire teams responded quickly and worked together to locate the victim in the water. There is an investigation underway and more details will be shared with the public at a later date.”
Bailey was meeting Monday morning with the mayor and others to discuss the situation and said more information would released later.
City officials said the gates to Lake Gardner "will be closed for a few days while the investigation is ongoing."
