Boyd hopes to bring 'unique skill set' 

Name: Timothy David Boyd, 23, of 20 Hansom Drive
Education: B.S. in electrical engineering, B.S. in computer engineering, B.A. in German with a minor in mathematics, University of Rhode Island
Occupation: Embedded controls engineer
Municipal experience: None
Why are you running? “As a resident of Merrimac my whole life, I have been extremely privileged to grow up in a place with great schools, businesses, and above all, people. As an Eagle Scout with Merrimac’s Troop 41, I witnessed firsthand just how hardworking and dedicated the people of Merrimac are to making our town a better place to live. After attending university and traveling the world, I now intend to use my unique skill set to solve some of Merrimac’s problems. My technical background, and outside-the-box thinking, allow me to tackle problems differently and find unique and creative solutions to extremely complicated and nuanced issues – something Merrimac desperately needs. Above all, I am running for selectman because I want to make Merrimac a great place to live for everyone, regardless of race, creed, color, age or ability. This way, we all can enjoy the things that make Merrimac extraordinary.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.