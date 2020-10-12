Boyd hopes to bring 'unique skill set' 

Timothy Boyd

Name: Timothy David Boyd, 23, of 20 Hansom Drive

Education: B.S. in electrical engineering, B.S. in computer engineering, B.A. in German with a minor in mathematics, University of Rhode Island

Occupation: Embedded controls engineer

Municipal experience: None

Why are you running? “As a resident of Merrimac my whole life, I have been extremely privileged to grow up in a place with great schools, businesses, and above all, people. As an Eagle Scout with Merrimac’s Troop 41, I witnessed firsthand just how hardworking and dedicated the people of Merrimac are to making our town a better place to live. After attending university and traveling the world, I now intend to use my unique skill set to solve some of Merrimac’s problems. My technical background, and outside-the-box thinking, allow me to tackle problems differently and find unique and creative solutions to extremely complicated and nuanced issues – something Merrimac desperately needs. Above all, I am running for selectman because I want to make Merrimac a great place to live for everyone, regardless of race, creed, color, age or ability. This way, we all can enjoy the things that make Merrimac extraordinary.”

