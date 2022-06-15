SALISBURY — Days before the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley was scheduled to begin its annual online fundraiser this Monday, thieves broke into the building Sunday and made off with auction items, along with thousands of dollars in cash, according to Executive Director James Keenan.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said his department believes the break-in took place between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Detectives, he added, removed physical evidence from the scene but are asking for anyone who might have seen something to contact police.
“It’s still under investigation,” Fowler said.
Keenan, who has been running the Boys & Girls Club since 2001, said the burglars broke into a collection box containing more than $1,000 in cash and several thousand dollars in checks. Check writers have been notified, he added.
The culprits also broke into his office and ripped open a safe containing thousands of dollars in cash, titles to the club’s vehicles, cash earmarked to Coca Cola, summer camp payments running into the thousands of dollars, and a large water jug containing more than $1,000 in change he collected over a decade.
To add to his frustration, Keenan said the thieves stole several auction items, including gift cards, replica New England Patriots and Boston Celtics championship rings, and up to $700 in scratch tickets.
“Which sucks,” Keenan said.
Keenan said the Maple Street club has been vandalized and burglarized in the past.
“This is the worst one by far,” Keenan said. “I take it personally, to be honest with you.”
Asked if the auction would go on as planned, Keenan said he was more determined than ever to make it happen. He is hoping that those who already donated to the auction will do so again. He also said he would kick in his own money to buy scratch tickets, which he said are among the hottest items in years past.
“We lost a few items but we’ll persevere,” Keenan said.
Another casualty in the theft was up to $5,000 in checks written for a club scholarship. Those checks, he said, can be replaced, so the scholarship is not in jeopardy.
Keenan said upgraded security precautions will be put place as a result of the burglary. Also, he will be replacing his safe and payment box, expenses that will cost thousands more.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
