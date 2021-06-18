SALISBURY — A five-pack of Boston Celtics tickets and an autographed photo of Ted Williams with Mickey Mantle are now available for bidding online at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley's 19th annual auction.
Although the annual Starry Night auction is typically held at the club, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Executive Director Jim Keenan to cancel last year's event and the 2021 fundraiser will be held online at https://event.auctria.com/e064b009-4771-4d91-ad2a-648c01983421/09480e501ee611eaa945bb9e2ddcf87f.
An overnight stay, including breakfast at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, is also part of the auction as well as: a complimentary two-night stay in a bedroom suite at Eastern Inn & Suites in North Conway, New Hampshire; a one-week perch in The Tree House a block from the beach in Gulfport, Florida; a week in a 1930s Gulfport cottage; a seven-night stay in a West Palm Beach, Florida, condominium; and a three-night stay at a private, three-bedroom home in Bartlett, New Hampshire.
An autographed photo of former Boston Red Sox great Ted Williams standing with former New York Yankees great Mickey Mantle is up for auction as is a signed photo of Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, a five-pack of Boston Celtics aisle seat tickets, and a signed team basketball from the 2020-21 Celtics.
"We've got something for everybody," Keenan said. "We're very excited to have the auction back. Last year, we lost out on about $130,000. We would like to recoup some of that but hopefully, we will hit the $100,000 goal."
Keenan thanked the auction's platinum and silver sponsors — Newburyport Bank, the Institution for Savings, the Demoulas Foundation and Edward Jones financial adviser Peter Doyle.
"The winners will be notified by email and they can also check their account," Keenan said. "We also want people to know that we have our Fund a Need program where you can get a gift from $50 to $2,500, and that will go directly to our summer camp scholarships. Every year, we give out close to $100,000 in summer camp scholarships."
The auction went live on Wednesday and will run until Tuesday at 11 p.m. The club has a fundraising goal of $100,000 and had already raised more than $27,000 as of noon Wednesday.
