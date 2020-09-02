Boys & Girls Club ready for fall

SALISBURY — Local schools are getting ready to open their doors this fall and the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley is no different.
The Maple Street club shuttered its after-school program just as state schools canceled classes in mid-March but reopened in July with a modified summer program that served 50 to 60 children a day instead of the usual 200.
"The summer went smoothly," Executive Director Jim Keenan said. "Although we weren't able to serve as many kids as we wanted to, the kids that were here had a lot of fun and the staff did a phenomenal job."
The club starts its after-school program Sept. 22, Keenan said.
The program will run its usual hours of 2 to 6 p.m., with a maximum of 66 children in the building at a time.
"We will be evaluating the program every two to three weeks to see if we can expand it," Keenan said. "According to the state guidelines, it looks like we will be able to serve more than the 11-to-1 kid-to-staff ratio. It looks like they are bumping that up, which is fantastic. But we will be starting off with what the summer regulations were and take it from there."
Club members will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing inside the building. Members, however, will not be required to wear face masks outside if they remain six feet apart.
Transportation will be offered to Newburyport members at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School and Molin Upper Elementary School for $100 a month.
"We are also working with the (Triton Regional School District) where they will send buses out to the Salisbury Elementary School and pick up kids that want to come to the club," Keenan said. "And I am also working on Amesbury."
Parents interested in signing up their children for the after-school program can contact club office manager Kathy Webber at 978-462-7003, ext. 202, or kwebber@bgclmv.org.
Local parents were very happy to have their children participate in the summer program, according to Keenan.
"The parents were ecstatic that we were at it. Because the kids were stuck inside for March, April, May and June," Keenan said. "The kids were fantastic, too. They were great with the face masks, for the most part. If you keep them busy, no matter if they have a mask on or not, they are going to be happy. You could tell there were smiling faces under the masks, for the most part."
