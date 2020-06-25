SALISBURY — After almost four months off because of the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley is ready to reopen Monday.
The club’s executive director, Jim Keenan, had to make the call to close down his after-school programs when all Massachusetts schools closed their doors as well in March.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening of the state’s economy allows for day camps and child care facilities to operate again during Phase 2. Keenan said he was happy to announce his club will be opening its summer program beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
“We’re going to be welcoming our club members back into our facility with open arms,” Keenan said.
The club, at 18 Maple St., serves Greater Newburyport. Its summer program sees roughly children throughout the summer, working out to about 160 in grades 1 to 10 per week.
The club is following state guidelines regarding social distancing and limiting its summer program to under 60 children per week, according to Keenan.
“We will be at a maximum of 55 kids for the first few weeks,” he said. “Then, we will look at it again and ask if it is feasible for us to add another 11 kids.”
Interested families can register for the summer program by visiting www.bgclmv.org or calling Kathy Weber at 978-462 -7003. Summer registration costs $130 for grades 1-6 and $140 for older children.
“Scholarships are always available,” Keenan said. “We never turn anyone away due to financial concerns.”
The participants will be divided into groups of 11 and each group will be restricted to certain areas of the campus, according to Keenan.
“Each week, they will be assigned a room and then they will have access to the gymnasium and the game room,” he said. “We are also lucky enough that our club is situated in a place where we have fields out back so we will break that up into areas for each of the five groups as well.”
All staff and club members will be required to wear face masks while inside.
“Whether they have anxiety or other issues, I am sure some of the kids won’t be able to use a mask and we will adhere to the social distancing policy and keep them always six feet away from other kids,” Keenan said. “It will be a little unique but that is how we are setting up the program right now.”
Traditional games such as duck, duck, goose may also be in need of a 2020 update, according to Keenan.
“Instead of tapping kids on the head, we will use one of those big swim noodles. That will keep them pretty much six feet apart and we will do things like that,” he said.
“It is all new to us as well so this is our first go-around at setting up social distancing programming,” he added. “We have also reorganized some of our club to make sure that every group has an air-conditioned room and we have turned our dance room into a smaller games room just for the summer.”
The summer program’s traditional outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and kayaking are canceled, according to Keenan.
“That is all off the table, unfortunately,” Keenan said. “So are the trips to Canobie Lake Park and Water Country and things like that. But, we will do some water games here at the club and keep everyone engaged and having fun.”
The club has purchased a pair of 20-by-30-foot commercial tents for outdoor use. People looking to help cover the cost of the tents can make a donation by contacting the club.
“If we do have a rainy day or it really is hot outside, we can use the tents as an alternative to being out in the sun or in the rain,” Keenan said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.