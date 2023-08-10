NEWBURYPORT — Local models wearing more than 30 handmade art brassieres will make their way down the runway with all the bravado and bravura they can muster during the first-ever Bra-zaar Fashion Show and Sale at Newburyport Brewing Company Saturday afternoon.
”This is something that is usually pretty covered up and people are self-conscious about. But we’re bringing all that forward and making it beautiful,” show producer Cynthia Keefe said. “This is not just for women. Men will enjoy it, too, and it’s a little something different.”
Keefe, a Plum Island resident, is also an artist and the lead singer of Cyn & Redemption.
“I got the word out there to the many creative friends I know and it kept spreading. We’ve got between 32 and 34 bras,” Keefe said. “Some of them aren’t practical to be modeled but at least 30 of them will be modeled by actual people.”
The event is a benefit for Tough Warrior Princesses, an Amesbury-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support, comfort, love and resources to North Shore and southern New Hampshire women affected by cancer.
Tough Warrior Princesses board member Lisa Stewart admitted she was a little hesitant to embrace the Bra-zaar Fashion Show at first but after Keefe explained the event, she realized it couldn’t be more appropriate.
“This sounds fantastic and an outstanding way to let people know what Tough Warrior Princesses represents,” she said. “We don’t only support women with breast cancer, we support woman with all types of cancer with our Warrior Baskets that are filled with items of comfort and support and completely funded by donations.”
Keefe said she became aware of Tough Warrior Princesses after her 18-month battle with breast cancer.
“I’m about a year out from my treatment and it seems like a time to reflect and act on it,” she said. “I didn’t know about Tough Warrior Princesses when I was sick but I know about it now and I think it is a wonderful thing. Everyone going through this type of thing could really benefit from the help and the care and support that the Tough Warrior Princesses gives.”
Keefe said the illness made her aware of the importance of looking after one’s health and taking action when necessary.
“I was the one who discovered that I had breast cancer. They couldn’t see it on the mammogram but it was quite obviously there,” she said. “You have to advocate for and take care of yourself and not just depend on the medical system to figure it out for you. I’m pretty outspoken about that.”
All of the art bras have been created by local artists and business owners, such as Plum Island Soap Company owner Michele Diodati and Lisa Greene of Beach Plum Flower Shop, who said she has fashioned a “Let Your Spirit Soar” themed bra featuring faux flowers and butterflies.
“I thought about butterflies when the idea came to mind,” Greene said. “As women, our spirits are supposed to be light, free flowing, colorful and creative. So that’s where the colorful butterflies came from and I designed around that.”
A $20 suggested donation will get both women and men through the door at the Newburyport Brewing Company Saturday, Aug. 12 for the runway show at 2 p.m., while the art bras will be on display from 1 to 5 p.m., according to Keefe.
“This is not a lingerie show,” Keefe said. “It’s more of a display of art bra creations that includes full coverage. So it will be fun and include a little bit of a wink.”
The art bras will also be on sale with a minimum $50 donation.
“If there’s someone in your life who is battling cancer or has gone through cancer or you have lost someone to cancer, you might want to give $100,” she said. “Or you might want to give more than that if a particular bra speaks to you in a particular way.”
