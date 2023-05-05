NEWBURYPORT — The search for the city's newest fire chief ended Friday when Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III was named to lead the department.
Assuming the City Council approves Mayor Sean Reardon's decision, which could happen as soon as May 29, Bradbury's first day as chief will be June 1.
The lifelong Newburyport resident was named acting chief last July when current Fire Chief Christopher LeClare was placed on medical leave.
“Acting Chief Bradbury is a respected, demonstrated leader, and has devoted his life to fire safety and the community he loves,” Reardon said. “Bradbury has stepped up during the last nine months, and has shown that he is comfortable with the budget and personnel management that the position requires, alongside other functions. We are lucky to have a very skilled Department with years of experience and many highly qualified officers. I believe Acting Chief Bradbury is the best fit to manage and guide the department for years to come.”
Bradbury's appointment comes after the city's Fire Chief Screening Committee whittled down the number of applicants to five. Among those in the committee, were former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins, City Councilors James McCauley and Connie Preston, City Human Resources Director Donna Drelick, Newburyport police Marshal Mark Murray, Fire Lt. Kevin Parseghian, retired police Officer Nora Duggan, Harbormaster Paul Hogg, and Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown.
The committee reviewed all applicants, and following interviews with multiple candidates selected five to participate in an assessment center facilitated by consultant BadgeQuest, Inc. of Plymouth. One candidate withdrew. On April 27, the four remaining participants took part in five exercises that tested the candidates’ fire management, leadership, employee management, and decision-making skills. Rerardon then sat down with all four of them before making his decision.
Last month, it was learned the committee obtained a Feb. 27 letter from Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts President Richard MacKinnon which demanded that firefighters from outside departments not apply. Cousins, who led the committee, countered by saying the letter would have no bearing on the city’s search. The letter prompted Preston to demand Parseghian, who leads the local firefighters union, to step down from the committee.
Reached on Friday, Cousins said there was at least one outside candidate considered for the job.
"I'm really excited he appointed Steve Bradbury," Cousins said. "I think that's the most important thing for Newburyport."
Cousins went to say Bradbury's leadership was put on display this week after a chemical explosion seriously damaged the Seqens/PCI Synthesis factory on Opportunity Way. One worker was killed and four injured following the early Thursday blast that shook the surrounding area and could be heard for miles.
Bradbury, a lifelong Newburyport resident, joined the fire department in 1993 as a call firefighter, and became a full-time firefighter in 1996. He was promoted to deputy fire chief/emergency management director in September 2000, where he was responsible for day-to-day departmental operations, served as the department’s lead fire inspector, and served as incident commander at numerous critical incidents.
“It has been a privilege to serve alongside the men and women of the Newburyport Fire Department for the past 30 years,” Bradbury said. “I consider it an honor to represent the department and city, and look forward to ensuring that we provide the highest level of service to our community every day.”
He holds an associate’s degree in fire science technology from North Shore Community College, and a bachelor’s degree in business from Salem State College.Bradbury also is active in many Newburyport programs and charitable activities. He co-led the Kids for Santa program, served as treasurer of the Veteran Fireman Association, led the Local 0827 Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraising program, served on the board of the Firemen’s Sick Benefit Association, as well as on the Restore Our Stadium committee and the building committee for the World War Memorial Stadium.
A swearing-in ceremony will be announced at a later date.
