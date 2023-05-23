NEWBURYPORT — A sea of navy blue uniforms filled City Council Chambers on Monday night as Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III officially dropped "acting" from his title and was sworn in as the city's top firefighter.
The Newburyport native started his career as an on-call firefighter in 1993 before working full time starting in 1996. He served as deputy fire chief from 2000 to 2022, when he was elevated to acting chief after his predecessor, Christopher LeClaire, was placed on medical leave in July.
Bradbury thanked his wife, Kelly, for her patience, as well as Mayor Sean Reardon and the City Council for their support.
"I look forward to the years and months ahead," he said.
Reardon said Bradbury earned the respect of each firefighter and staff member, many of whom packed the meeting room to show their support.
"This is an exciting time for the Fire Department," the mayor said. "I don't think we have had that for a long time."
Reardon commended the department for quickly responding to an explosion May 4 at the Seqens/PCI pharmaceutical factory on Opportunity Way and a two-alarm fire at River's Edge Condominiums last week.
"We've had great response times," he said.
The council's vote to appoint Bradbury came shortly after its Public Works and Safety Committee also unanimously agreed to name him fire chief. He was then sworn in.
Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace, who leads the committee, commended Bradbury for his professionalism during the two major incidents.
"His actions in recent incidents I am told were proficient, professional and kind for the people who were displaced," she said. "That is a great asset in a fire chief."
Wallace said Bradbury is dedicated to getting the new, $9.2 million West End fire station on Storey Avenue completed on time and on budget by next fall. She also said he is interested in updating the department's headquarters on Greenleaf Street.
Kelly Bradbury said she is "very proud" of her husband and thanked his father, retired Newburyport fire Lt., Stephen Bradbury Jr., for "being the role model that he's been."
The new chief was one of four applicants selected by a nine-member screening committee to take part in an assessment program April 27 that tested their fire management, leadership, decision-making skills and employee management abilities.
Reardon interviewed the four candidates and then made his choice.
The screening committee received a Feb. 27 letter from Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts President Richard McKinnon demanding that firefighters from outside departments not apply for the Newburyport chief's job.
McKinnon's letter prompted screening committee member and at-large Councilor Connie Preston to call for fellow committee member and local firefighters union leader Lt. Kevin Parseghian to step down. But he did not.
Screening committee Chairman and former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins said earlier this month at least one outside candidate was considered for the job and that Bradbury showed strong leadership skills when responding to the Seqens/PCI explosion.
