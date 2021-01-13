Bradford Tavern closes in Rowley

ROWLEY — The prime rib special is no more on Haverhill Street after the Bradford Tavern closed its doors for good last month.
Customers who purchased gift cards or have unused loyalty points or bonus dollars will still be able to redeem them at the Sylvan Street Grille restaurants in Salisbury and Peabody.
The family-owned Bradford Tavern had been in business on Haverhill Street for 10 years.
Owners Louanne and Ernie Tremblay posted a letter on the restaurant's Facebook page Dec. 4 to inform their customers that the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for the restaurant to stay open and that the doors would close permanently Dec. 19.
The Tremblays said closing the restaurant had been a difficult decision for them since they consider their customers and employees an extension of their family and added that any unused loyalty points or bonus dollars would continue to be accepted at both Sylvan Street Grille locations.
Ernie Tremblay said Tuesday that anyone who purchased Bradford Tavern gift cards and did not wish to visit the Sylvan Street Grille locations can get their money back by reaching out to the restaurants in Peabody at 978-774-1724 and Salisbury at 978-462-7979.
"I am heartbroken that we had to close," Louanne Tremblay said Tuesday.
