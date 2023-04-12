NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art recently announced that the 2023 Donald Jurney Traveling Fellowship of $7,500 has been awarded to Jared Brady of Woodmont, Colorado.
The annual fellowship is funded by Donald Jurney and Ginny Williams, and is administered by Newburyport Art. It provides the opportunity for an emerging or midcareer artist who works in a traditional or representational style to travel to Europe for painting or study purposes.
The goal is to offer a chance to paint and study in Europe without constraints, providing a broadening and enriching experience that will influence the recipient’s work and life for years to come, according to an NAA release.
Donald Jurney started the fellowship in 2017 to pay forward the kindness of those who helped him as an artist.
Newburyport Art received 206 applications from artists around the world filled with great artwork and compelling stories.
As an emerging realist artist, Brady has been focusing on working with oils, specifically in landscape and still life painting.
With a passion for painting from life, Brady’s dream is to travel and paint throughout Europe, absorbing the rich, cultural history and work by his favorite artists such as Joaquín Sorolla and John Singer Sargent.
“I haven’t had the chance to travel out of the states yet, so I am excited for this,” he said.
Follow Brady’s journey on Instagram @jaredbradyart and @newburyportart. To see more of Brady’s recent work, check out his website: jaredbrady.com.
Fellowship and grant opportunities offered or administered by Newburyport Art can be found at newburyportart.org.
Current available opportunities include a series of Artlink scholarships for high school seniors, as well as the Art Adventure Grant. Both opportunities are offered annually and have mid-April deadlines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.