NEWBURY — Residents are invited to take part in a brainstorming session for Newbury Town Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The meeting, which is an opportunity for residents to share their unique ideas for a celebration of the town in spring 2022, will take place in the Newbury Elementary School gym, 63 Hanover St.
Following a successful Town Meeting vote to provide $5,000 to help fund the event, the steering committee has heard ideas from residents. Those ideas range from tours of artists’ studios to a build-your-own boat race.
Other ideas proposed include a history of aviation at Plum Island Airport, a scavenger hunt, performances by local bands, tours of Newbury barns and a resumption of the old Fireman’s Ball.
Residents will discuss their ideas with others to help determine how to organize next spring’s event.
The steering committee invites anyone who has ideas about how to celebrate the activities available in town to attend and to join the discussion with neighbors from Plum Island, Old Town and Byfield.
Those who are unable to attend should send along their ideas with a family member or friend.
For more information, e-mail newburytownday@gmail.com or visit https://newburytownday.weebly.com.
