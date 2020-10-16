Brandon to lead Friends of the Newburyport Public Library

NEWBURYPORT – Directors of the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library voted unanimously for Stacey Brandon as the organization’s next president, the 10th since its founding in 1940.
Brandon takes over for Nancy Peace, who stepped down after seven years.
In a press release, Brandon praised Peace for her leadership of the group, adding, “I’m looking forward to building upon the work she so devotedly oversaw by broadening the awareness of the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library’s good work, and to provide what the library needs in support during these unusual times."
As a retired marketing executive in the manufacturing sector, this isn’t the first time Brandon has stepped into such a role.
She previously chaired the Sherborn Library board of trustees in Sherborn. In her 16 years there, she spearheaded a townwide political drive to raise money to renovate the library, resulting in a grant awarded by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
“I have been working with Stacey in her role as vice president this past year and am looking forward to this year as she steps in to her new role as president," said Library Director Giselle Stevens. "She has exciting ideas to bring to the good work the Friends continue to do to support the library.”
Brandon attended the University of Delaware and Columbia University. She moved to Newburyport in 2017, where she lives in the South End with her husband. They have two grown sons. She is on the community advisory board of WGBH in Boston.
The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library connects the community and the library by sponsoring events, funding programs and through engagement opportunities.
Membership dollars supplement a variety of programs, including the library's archival center, access to museum passes, Books In Bloom and The Great Old Book Sale.
Memberships start at $5 for students and seniors. To become a member, visit www.newburyportfol.org/membership/.
