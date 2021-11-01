SALISBURY — Police are looking for a Seabrook man who is believed to have robbed a Maine bank Monday morning, claiming he had a bomb.
That same man, 34-year-old Brandon Simmons, is also a suspect in a robbery Saturday in Newburyport, according to police.
Authorities, including a Massachusetts State Police helicopter unit, searched for Simmons for hours Monday after he reportedly held up Bangor Savings Bank on Route 1 in York, Maine, shortly before 10:30 a.m.
State police reported Monday night that the suspect claimed to have a bomb during the robbery before he fled the bank but no explosives were shown or recovered.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a white van matching the description of the vehicle used in the bank robbery was spotted by an officer in Salisbury, local police said in a release.
The officer stopped the van and spoke to the driver, who he identified as Simmons.
Simmons then hit the police officer in the face and tried to flee, as the officer struggled to keep the vehicle in park, police said.
But Simmons shifted the van into drive and sped off, prompting Salisbury police to pursue the northbound van on North End Boulevard into Seabrook.
Seabrook officers and Massachusetts State Police picked up the pursuit, which continued back into Salisbury but was soon called off because it was becoming too dangerous, according to Salisbury police.
The white van continued to Elm Street, where it struck another vehicle at the Gardner Street intersection, police said. Simmons fled the van, disappearing in the surrounding neighborhood.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, Salisbury police said.
K-9 units searched the Route 1 and Pleasant Street area for hours while the state police helicopter unit continued to scour the area from above, unable to track down the fleeing man.
Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio announced shortly before 9 p.m. that the search for Simmons was concluding for the night. He also said the state police Bomb Squad had searched the van and a motel room but found no explosives.
Police from neighboring communities also participated in the search, including officers from Newburyport and Amesbury along with Massachusetts Environmental Police.
Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Simmons, who is believed to be wearing a gray, black and blue camouflage-style sweatshirt and black pants. No one from the Salisbury Police Department was available for comment late Monday.
State and Salisbury police said Simmons is also a suspect in a robbery Saturday in Newburyport but did not provide further details.
About 2 p.m. that day, a man – believed to be in his 30s or 40s and also claiming to have a bomb – walked into CVS at 13½ Pond St. and handed the teller a note saying he wanted prescription drugs, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray.
The robber then fled with an undetermined amount of prescription drugs.
