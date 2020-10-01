NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings is hosting a three-mile virtual walk in honor of lifelong Newburyport resident and former bank Vice President Patricia Connelly with the proceeds benefiting the Gerrish Breast Care Center at Anna Jaques Hospital, where she was a longtime volunteer.
For years, the hospital, which is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, and the bank have collaborated to not only support breast cancer patients and survivors, but also to promote the scheduling of annual mammograms and other preventive care.
Their efforts typically culminate with the annual Celebrating Survivors — Couture for a Cure Brunch & Fashion Show in late October. But because of the pandemic, the hospital is putting a priority on public health and not hosting any large-scale events.
Even if the hospital could host it, Mary Williamson, vice president of development and executive director of Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation, said those who are undergoing treatment for cancer are immunocompromised and “especially vulnerable” when it comes to COVID-19.
The Pat-Walk for a Cure, which participants are invited to complete between Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, has four optional starting points, otherwise known as some of Connelly’s favorite places — the Institution for Savings at 93 State St., where she went from teller to vice president over the course of almost four decades; Newburyport High School at 241 High St., from which she graduated in 1964; Anna Jaques Hospital on Highland Avenue and the boardwalk on the waterfront.
Connelly, who died unexpectedly June 24, was known and loved by many in the community, according to her friends and family. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, many of those friends, co-workers and acquaintances were unable to pay their respects at the time, so this is a way for them to celebrate her life, Institution for Savings Senior Vice President Mary Anne Clancy explained in an email.
“Pat was a passionate supporter of our breast cancer awareness activities and a longtime corporator of Anna Jaques Hospital, so I think this is a fitting way to honor her,” Institution for Savings President and CEO Michael J. Jones said in a statement. “As a 38-year employee of the bank, Pat loved her hometown of Newburyport. She was involved in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations and causes, all with one common denominator: helping those in need.”
In addition to the walk, Anna Jaques is partnering with local organizations to host complementary activities for breast cancer survivors throughout October.
This includes a gentle outdoor exercise class with YWCA Encore at Atkinson Common on Mondays at 1 p.m. in October, a gentle virtual exercise class with YWCA Encore via Zoom on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., and other activities scattered throughout the month such as yoga, meditation and journaling with North of Boston Cancer Resource.
There is also the Tough Warrior Chat hosted by Tough Warrior Princesses via Zoom on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. and Sip and Shop at J. McLaughlin on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. Also, Fresh Hair Studio will donate a percentage of its sales throughout the month to the Gerrish Breast Care Center.
Pandemic or not, the focus has always been the same for Anna Jaques, “promoting preventative care, getting the message out about scheduling your annual mammogram and making sure that women use that opportunity, that annual reminder, to schedule their screening because early detection is definitely the best protection,” Williamson said.
Especially at a time when appointments may have been canceled at the start of the pandemic and many cancer patients may be feeling isolated or lonely, Williamson said the support of others in the community “may be more important than ever.”
To schedule a mammogram, register for any of these events or read the stories of breast cancer survivors, visit www.ajh.org/pinkoctober.
