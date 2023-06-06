NEWBURYPORT — Running is not something the average 6-year-old needs much encouragement to do. But the family of the late Lt. Derek Hines stopped by the Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School on Monday to give students a little shot in the arm before they hit the 12th-annual 1st. Lt. Derek Hines Flag Day 5K this weekend.
Hines grew up in Amesbury and Newburyport and graduated from the United States Military Academy in 2003. He was killed in Afghanistan in September, 2005, when he was 25 years old.
The 12th 1st. Lt. Derek Hines Flag Day 5K will take place at Cashman Park on Saturday, at 4 p.m.
STEM teacher Kristin Spinney and physical education teacher Matt Valli are the advisors for the Newburyport Youth Services' Bresnahan Running Club, which meets twice a week to train preschoolers through third-graders for the Hines 5K and the Maudslay Turkey Trot in the fall.
Spinney said the elementary school students meet for a little under an hour every Monday and Wednesday morning and run and play tag games on the Bresnahan campus.
"We trying to get them up to two miles to build up their health and endurance for the races," she said. "It's a fun, morning program to get the kids ready for school and they're having a blast. Their parents tell us how much they love it and their teachers tell us it really gets them ready to work for the rest of the day."
Now in training for this weekend's race, the running club got a pep talk from Hines' brother, Trevor and his mother, Sue.
Spinney said Trevor Hines told the Bresnahan students about the importance of staying active and healthy, as well as to stand up for their peers and to make sure to be a great brother or sister.
He also told the kids about how his brother carried a Whiffle ball and bat with him while serving in Afghanistan, so he could teach the local children to play the game.
The road race, affiliated with the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund, honors the late Newburyport U.S. Army officer and provides financial assistance for Massachusetts soldiers, and their families, who have incurred serious, career-ending and life-altering injuries while on active duty. Participants can either walk or run the race.
