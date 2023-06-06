NEWBURYPORT — With the annual Flag Day 5K road race taking place Saturday, Trevor and Sue Hines kicked off Flag Day 5K Week by paying a special visit Monday to the Bresnahan Running Club run by teachers Matt Valli and Kristin Spinney. These 6-to-9-year-old students meet twice a week to train before school in preparation for the Flag Day 5K and other local summer races.
In addition to discussing the importance of recently recognized Memorial Day, Trevor Hines shared a few other messages and stories with the students related to his late brother, Derek Hines both as a student and soldier: help others, stand up for your peers, be a great brother or sister, and the importance of getting outside to stay active and healthy.
Trevor Hines also shared a favorite story of his brother carrying a whiffle ball and bat while in Afghanistan so he could teach the children to play.
The 12th annual Flag Day 5K kicks off at Cashman Park at 4 p.m. The road race, affiliated with the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund, honors the late Newburyport U.S. Army officer and provides financial assistance for Massachusetts’ soldiers, and their families, who have incurred serious, career-ending, and life-altering injuries while on active duty. Participants can either walk or run the race.
