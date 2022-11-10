NEWBURYPORT — Bresnahan Elementary students Nina and Alexa Fish became teary Thursday morning as they grabbed onto their father, Markus Fish, a U.S. Army veteran who visited the school Thursday morning for a Veterans Day assembly inside the gymnasium.
Markus Fish was joined by more than a dozen veterans and the entire student body for the first school-wide assembly since COVID-19 restrictions.
"I thought it was lovely, very kind," Fish said, afterwards.
Bresnahan Elementary Principal Jamie Sokolowski said most students are not familiar with the concept of war and serving one's country, so for the youngest of them, the roughly 30-minute event, was an opportunity to practice gratitude, something teachers emphasize during the school year. With that in mind, the school will be holding another assembly for local first responders later in the year, she said.
Thursday's event began with two students leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. That was followed by music teacher Gardner Rulon-Miller playing "The Star Spangled Banner" on a portable keyboard while the crowd sang along. Second- and third-graders then stood up and sang "My Country Tis Of Thee" accompanied by Rulon-Miller.
Lastly, students invited veterans to stand up when their branch of the armed forces was announced. The crowd of several hundred erupted in applause each time the students named a branch. Afterwards, as most students were being escorted back to their classrooms, the remaining kids got a chance to hug their veteran fathers, mothers and grandparents.
