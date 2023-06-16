NEWBURYPORT — Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School third-graders headed off for summer vacation Wednesday, just days after they dropped off three of their closest friends – Cheez-It, Bubbles and Jaws – at their Groveland nesting area.
The trio are Blanding’s turtles, semiaquatic reptiles that can live into their 80s.
For more than 20 years, the Parker River Clean Water Association has been trying to bring Blanding’s turtles back to the wetlands in the Salem Street area of Groveland.
The community-based, nonprofit organization has established a head start program with the school, where students have been taking care of Groveland-born turtles for the past eight years.
“This is a threatened species and the kids will take them as babies and raise them in captivity for eight or nine months,” said third-grade teacher Julie Malchow.
“Then, when they’re big, they put them back out in the wild where they’ll have a much better chance of survival,” she said.
Four second- and third-grade classes at Bresnahan began caring for the turtles at the beginning of the school year.
The third-graders in Malchow’s and Janice Cahill’s class raised Cheez-It, Bubbles and Jaws. Student Henry Panall said Jaws got his name because he was the biggest and he bites.
All of the turtles survived the school year, according to Malchow, who said they were released back into the wetlands earlier this week.
Student Owen Lewis admitted it wasn’t easy for him to let the turtles go.
“I felt sad because we had them all year,” he said.
Dexter Reimo said he was sad as well but also excited for his reptilian friends.
“They can go out and do stuff now,” he said.
The turtles were the size of quarters back in October but student Riley Ostrom said they grew a lot in nine months.
“They could swim, really, really fast,” she said.
The turtles spent most of their time during the school year living in a tank, where the students said they would often climb on top of each other – creating a stack.
Logan Bernstein said he was worried on a few occasions that the stack of turtles might then get out of their tank. Fellow student Jaxson Brosnan said Jaws and Bubbles also had a habit of headbutting their tank.
The class took the turtles outside once but Benson Adams said it wasn’t a very exciting experience.
“They didn’t do anything,” he said. “I think they were scared.”
Rory Philbin said the turtles were mostly content to stay in the water.
The students and teachers, however, remain concerned about housing possibly being built in the turtles’ nesting area. They wrote a letter to state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Adrianne Pusateri Ramos, D-North Andover, as well as the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife to ask that the wetlands be cleaned and protected.
Tarr said he received the letter and while any decision about that area would be made by local officials, he knows it is important to have a good habitat there.
The senator also said he was impressed by the students’ civic engagement.
“The more you personalize the communication, the more effective it is, this letter does that and I give credit to the students and their teachers in putting together such an effective communication,” he said.
The students also wrote to the Groveland Conservation Commission and asked that the Parker River Clean Water Association be allowed to monitor the nesting site since the turtles may not have anywhere to lay their eggs if more housing were built.
Malchow said the Conservation Commission was expected to review the letter Wednesday night and she was excited to see the result.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.