NEWBURYPORT — Bresnahan Elementary School third-graders made plenty of spirits bright at the neighboring Newburyport Senior/Community Center during a special holiday concert with Port City Ukulele on Thursday.
The third-grade chorus sang popular holiday songs such as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel.”
The students were not the only ones kicking out the jams as they were accompanied by the Senior/Community Center’s ukulele group.
Roughly 20 seniors and parents enjoyed the concert as the children sat on the floor together and sang for about 20 minutes before walking back to their school.
Bresnahan music teacher Gardner Rulon-Miller said he worked with Port City Ukulele bandleader Brian Testa to make the concert a reality after two years of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
“It’s been probably three years since I’ve brought students to the senior center and today was just electric,” Rulon-Miller said. “The kids are so willing to perform and it’s so nice to be able to do this again. We are really lucky to have a neighbor like the senior center that’s still willing to collaborate with us.”
Students Cashman Currier and Shane Nee said they were happy to sing.
“I really liked singing,” Cashman said. “It was very nice.”
Both young men agreed that “Jingle Bell Rock” was their favorite selection of the day. Shane said he was glad to make others happy with music.
“I like music and I like seeing other people,” he said.
Testa said his group of 10 to 15 ukulele players has been meeting weekly for three years, even throughout the pandemic shutdowns.
“They shut the building down but we played outside. We played at Moseley Woods, the C&J bus station next to a snowbank, 12 feet high. We played wherever,” he said.
Testa added that he didn’t know how to the play the ukulele before starting the club but now he gives lessons at the Senior/Community Center each Thursday.
“We want to play well enough to cover up our singing and we just have a lot of fun,” he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon attended the concert and gave the performers five out of five stars.
“I would say they were ‘certified fresh,’ and I think it is so important that we have the school and the senior center in such close proximity to be able to bridge generations like we did today,” he said.
