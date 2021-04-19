WEST NEWBURY — The cost estimate to replace the Middle Street bridge connecting West Newbury and Newburyport has increased by $800,000, Town Manager Angus Jennings said.
Jennings told the Select Board that the cost — which would be split between the town and the city — is now estimated at $3.4 million, up from the initial $2.6 million price tag.
The bridge, also known as the Plummer Spring Road bridge in Newburyport, was closed to vehicles in 2018 following a failure in the spandrel — or supporting arch — wall.
The price tag is offset by a $1 million MassWorks grant that West Newbury received and a $500,000 Small Bridge grant the state awarded to Newburyport to fund the engineering and design for a replacement bridge.
The remaining cost to each community is approximately $942,500, according to updated estimates provided by BSC Group, the project design engineer.
“We are deeply unhappy and we certainly made that very clear, but the numbers are credible,” Jennings said when sharing news of the increase with the Select Board at a recent meeting.
He said the new information should have been provided much earlier in the municipal budgeting process.
“Someone should have told us of a greater-than-50 percent increase before last Monday,” Jennings said.
Prior to learning of the cost increase, town officials planned to ask voters at the annual Town Meeting in May to fund $600,000 from the capital stabilization account and then ask to transfer $700,000 from the free cash account to the capital stabilization account through a separate warrant article.
This would help fund the bridge project, Jennings said. He is proposing an additional $500,000 for the capital stabilization account in the operating budget for fiscal 2022.
The board briefly toyed with the idea of raising the request from the capital stabilization account to $900,000 in anticipation of the additional cost. But ultimately, the unanimous agreement was to stick to the original $600,000 transfer for now.
Jennings said there are several reasons for the potential budget increase.
In 2019, an “order of magnitude” cost estimate of $2.15 million was provided to compare alternative bridge types. BSC raised that estimate this year by $335,000 to $2.485 million based on the final design selection. A 16% increase in Massachusetts Department of Transportation bid item prices since 2019 resulted in higher construction costs.
Because the bridge spans a drinking water supply, the permit requirements, cost and complexity of the project are substantial. The Conservation Commission requested additional drainage and treatment resulting in more design and permitting services.
Those estimates totaled $410,000 in 2019, but the actual cost came in at $436,000 stemming from permitting processes related to stormwater maintenance, Jennings noted.
The cost for a residential engineer jumped from $40,000 to $150,000. The new price allows for a full-time engineer for the project’s duration.
“The use of a full-time, retired MassDOT resident engineer is a recommendation, but it is not a requirement,” BSC Group project manager Micah Morrison stated in correspondence to Jennings dated April 12.
“The recommendation is based on the mixed results we have seen on recent projects where the highway superintendent (or Department of Public Works) acts as the resident engineer,” he added.
Jennings agreed that use of in-house staff in that role could save money, but he reminded the board of the staff’s already huge workload and wondered if having someone with expertise in this particular role might be advisable.
Jennings also said he believes it might be prudent to factor in more than the 10% for contingencies provided as part of the $3.4 million estimate.
“Among other potential variables, if (the federal government) passes a major infrastructure bill, this can be expected to fill contractors’ work pipelines, thereby driving up costs and potentially reducing contractors’ interest in what may be seen as a pretty small job in the grand scheme of things,” he said, adding that efforts should be made to put the job out to bid this year.
Jennings told town officials he will ask the MassDOT “to take a close look at numbers to see if they concur” while he awaits a response from Newburyport about the increase and how it affects the city’s capital and budget planning.
“Needless to say, part of what we — and we’re sure Newburyport — will be considering is whether there may be additional grant funds that could be sought in order to reduce the local costs,” he said.
