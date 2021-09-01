Bridge Road repaving pushed to fall 2022

SALISBURY — Although road conditions may soon be improving, according to a town official, the repaving of Bridge Road will not be completed until fall 2022.
The town and Dracut-based contractor Defelice Corp. started work on a $3 million project to replace the water main under Bridge Road late last year.
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott said the project was timed to take advantage of the state’s plan to repave Route 1, which was scheduled for completion this fall.
“The state was going to repave Route 1 from Newbury all the way up to Salisbury Square,” Ray-Parrott said. “So we made sure to rush everything so we could get it done to meet that fall of 2021 deadline.”
Although work on the water main is almost complete, Bridge Road itself is in tough shape.
Ray-Parrott said an updated state construction schedule, which now includes the redesign of the State Street/Route 1 rotary in Newburyport, has ended up delaying the Salisbury portion of the $12.5 million repaving project until fall 2022.
“The state told us they were sorry to hurt us but this is what they had to do,” she said. “This is ridiculous, we just can’t go another year.”
Ray-Parrott said Town Manager Neil Harrington has been working to make sure that at least a layer of paving is put down on Bridge Road before the state eventually completes the project next fall.
“Neil has been working very hard with the state to get them at least to do something because they kind of left us in the lurch,” she said. “Knowing that the state was going to put the final pavement down on this is why we weren’t all yelling and screaming over the spring. We thought we would just grin and bear it until the fall and it would be done. But we recently got told that won’t be happening this fall. Now, it’s up to us to really go after the company.”
Ray-Parrott also took aim at Defelice Corp., which did not return a call for comment from the newspaper Tuesday.
“We are very unhappy with this and we are not satisfied at all with the service that we have received,” Ray-Parrott said. “What is happening on Bridge Road is beyond inconvenient. I understand that the dirt underneath the road may be a little bit different than say Lafayette Road but this is still unacceptable. Neil has asked the company to come back and do a final trench paving and they have told him that everything should be settled by late fall and they will do one, final trench paving. Unfortunately, they are telling him that the earliest they can do that is in the late fall.”
Ginny Hatheway, office manager for Hatheway Automotive Service, said the Bridge Road construction project has left a 5-inch-deep trench in front of her business’s driveway.
“Pictures don’t do this thing justice. It’s just a big, gaping ditch,” she said. “We see cars just plain bottom out if they are low riding. We have seen cars go up on all four tires if they hit the bump enough. It literally sounds like trucks are coming in our front door.”
Newbury resident Steve Mangion used to drive regularly on Bridge Road on his way to New Hampshire but said he had to change his route this year.
“I often just go down to the Chain Bridge in Amesbury,” Mangion said. “Then, I head up Rabbit Road.”
Mangion said he has been forced to drive in the breakdown lane for much of his Bridge Road commute.
“There are plenty of times when getting into the breakdown lane gives you a smoother way to go,” Mangion said.
Hatheway said she has seen many motorists using the breakdown lane as well.
“Even the MVRTA buses that travel from Newburyport to Salisbury drive in the breakdown lane,” she said.
Hatheway said her 24-year-old automotive shop has a loyal clientele but she knows other Bridge Road businesses may not be as lucky.
“I would say four to five customers a day definitely comment on the road’s condition,” Hatheway said. “They have to fix this, they have to fix what is in front of our shop and others. If there’s anybody else who’s in the same situation as us, it needs to be taken care of before someone damages their car or gets hurt or worse. They need to come back and they need to fix it.”
Ray-Parrott agreed that the sooner Bridge Road is paved, the better.
“The (snow) plow trucks couldn’t plow Bridge Road right now,” she said. “I think everyone knows that. I don’t think we were on that company as harshly as we may have should have been because we thought that the state was going to come and pave it by the end of this fall. Now that that has been delayed, we need to go after the company to fix it a little bit earlier than what they had initially told us.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
