NEWBURY — Traffic delays on the Plum Island Turnpike bridge are expected overnight Monday through Friday due to maintenance.
The state Department of Transportation announced that the drawbridge over the Plum Island River will be closed intermittently each day, delaying traffic for up to 12 minutes at a time between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The closure is needed for crews to safely rehabilitate the bridge deck as part of a $4.2 million project. Signs, law enforcement details and advanced message boards are expected to be in place.
Drivers should expect delays, reduce their speed and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:
¢ Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
¢ Visit www.mass511.com for real-time traffic and incident advisory information. The website allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
¢ Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
¢ Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.
