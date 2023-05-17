NEWBURYPORT — Despite the sudden sight of scaffolding right below it, the iconic Fowle’s sign isn’t going anywhere, insists a co-owner of Brine Oyster Bar.
Brine owners Nancy Batista Caswell and Jeff Caswell moved their restaurant from 25 State St. to the former home of Fowle’s News, next door at 17-21 State St., in spring 2021.
Caswell Restaurant Group received approval from the Planning Board in March 2022 to install operable storefront windows – which fold in at 90 degrees and have a vertical transparent weather seal – and update the aging, art deco storefront banner sign.
Brine will be closed this week and scaffolding was set up outside of the restaurant Monday as workers began installing the new windows.
“We put the scaffolding up to make sure that nobody could walk near it and there was no debris there, especially with the parklets that are in place right beside us,” Batista Caswell said. “It’s just a matter of safety and security. It’s not about anything more than that. We’re trying to get the work done before the summer begins.”
She said she is sensitive to the historic nature of the old newsstand and neon-blade Fowle’s sign.
“The neon sign is not being modified or taken down. That never was my intention at all. I appreciate the Fowle’s sign and if there is anything I can do to continue to preserve it further, I of course will,” she said. “We’re still staying within the original structure of the windows themselves. We did not expand the glass or the opening at all.”
Wayne Amaral, director of the Department of Public Services, confirmed that Brine has the correct permits to use the sidewalk and street space while Building Commissioner Greg Earls said the owners are only doing the work approved by the city.
“It’s all pretty straightforward,” Earls said.
The new windows took almost 20 weeks to manufacture and some COVID-19-related delays also kept Batista Caswell from moving forward with installation until this week, she said.
“We are taking every precaution possible to make sure that everyone is pleased with the look of the front and the glass is handled correctly because not many people have that much experience with it,” she said.
Brine is also set to replace the old, worn art deco storefront banner sign above the entrance this week as well.
“I believe that’s coming from the Midwest and is why we want to make sure we’re handling that glass correctly,” Batista Caswell said.
The window and sign installation is expected to take the rest of the week. Batista Caswell said she hopes to have Brine back open by Monday night.
“We are excited to share it with everyone,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
