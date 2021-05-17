NEWBURYPORT — Brine Oyster Bar reopened Saturday at its new location at 17 State St., the former longtime home of Fowle’s News.
The renovated space has nearly double the seating of its previous space at 25 State St. It also features exposed brick, a marble bar and industrial lighting and furnishings.
In addition to oyster and crudo offerings, the restaurant now has an extended steak menu and a new beer list.
“Brine is thrilled to welcome our guests to our new location,” Nancy Batista-Caswell, proprietor of Caswell Restaurants of Newburyport and Boston, said in a statement.
“Our restaurant has evolved into a larger floor plan and expanded menu offerings, including prime steak, locally harvested oysters, caviar, refreshing crudo and a well-balanced beverage program including a new beer menu,” she said.
For more information or to see the menu, visit https://brineoyster.com.
