NEWBURYPORT — A public hearing on an appeal by the attorneys for Brine Oyster Bar was continued to June 8 by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Tuesday with the understanding that the applicant will switch gears and now seek a variance.
The initial appeal sought to reverse the zoning administrator’s determination that modifications to windows at the former Fowle’s News at 17 State St. require a variance under the Downtown Overlay District ordinance.
Critics of the appeal sought to focus the conversation not on the windows but rather the decision to challenge the legality of the Downtown Overlay District.
During the public comment portion of the meeting Tuesday, some residents spoke about the ordinance's importance, which was adopted by the City Council in 2014 and established to preserve the historic character of downtown.
Lisa Mead, an attorney representing Brine, provided three reasons for the appeal, all essentially saying that the ordinance conflicts with state law.
First, she said the Downtown Overlay District cannot apply to structures lawfully in use prior to the ordinance.
She also said the ordinance exceeds zoning authority and that it contradicts the uniformity requirement of the zoning act.
Supporters of Nancy and Jeff Caswell, the owners of Brine, shared reasons why the applicants sought this unusual route to go straight to an appeal, rather than seek a variance.
One of the main reasons was the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for open and operable windows to assist with airflow. The Caswells said the initial process would be lengthy and costly, which is why they will seek an appeal.
Zoning Board of Appeals members struggled with the appeal, concerned it could create a legal precedent for others to disregard the Downtown Overlay District.
Board member Ken Swanton noted that he would be "much more comfortable" approving a variance for the windows than potentially declaring the district "unlawful."
He emphasized that the ordinance is the only protection the city has for its historic downtown.
"It would certainly effectively act as diminution of application of the DOD ordinance if one of those reasons was chosen," city solicitor Jonathan Eichman said.
The KP Law attorney said the potential impact of the board granting such an appeal could have "much further reaching implications than simply this project."
Mead said her clients would be willing to continue the hearing so they can officially submit a request for a variance and go from there.
