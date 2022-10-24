NEWBURYPORT — A judge ruled on Friday that a Brookline man charged with dozens of firearm offenses is dangerous and ordered him held without bail pending trial.
Stewart Silvestri, 24, also faces several drug charges and a driving while under the influence offense after a state trooper found 42 grams of cocaine and other drugs in his backpack. He was arrested Oct. 15 at the Rowley weigh station off Interstate 95 south, according to state police records.
Newburyport District Court Judge William Martin ruled after a detention hearing that there were no conditions of release that would ensure the public’s safety should Silvestri post bail.
Silvestri is due back in court Nov. 18 for a probable cause hearing. A probable cause hearing strongly suggests Silvestri faces indictment in superior court.
Silvestri was charged with eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, 25 counts of possession of a large-capacity weapon or feeding device, multiple counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm in commission of a felony and improper storage of a large-capacity firearm. He was also charged with possession of a silencer, possession of a firearm while under the influence and possession of Class A, B and E substance, according to state police.
During the detention hearing Friday, Silvestri’s attorney, Hank Brennan, asked Martin to hold his client in home confinement followed by treatment at a drug rehabilitation center, according to a court official.
Martin denied the request.
Witnesses called police on Oct. 15 about 10:30 p.m. after spotting Silvestri driving a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV erratically on the highway.
Silvestri then pulled into the weigh station where Trooper Charles Buckley soon caught up with him outside the SUV. Silvestri told Buckley he was feeling sleepy during his drive to Brookline and stopped at the weigh station.
Buckley asked to see Silvestri’s driver’s license, prompting Silvestri to walk back to the SUV and get behind the wheel. While doing so, Buckley noticed a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine in plain sight. Buckley soon noticed a second handgun under the driver’s seat.
Unsure whether Silvestri would try to reach for the handguns, Buckley ordered him out of the car immediately. Silvestri complied and was brought to the ground by Buckley and handcuffed.
“Silvestri was asked about the guns and he stated ‘I have the guns from New Hampshire,’” Buckley wrote in his report. “Silvestri later confirmed he had brought the firearms from New Hampshire to Massachusetts and was en route to Brookline.”
Silvestri was escorted inside Buckley’s cruiser while troopers search the SUV. Inside, they found seven polymer handguns and a short-barreled rifle. They also found 34 magazines, 23 of which were high-capacity magazines. Twenty-three of the magazines were loaded with varying amounts of rounds. The SUV contained several firearm pieces, including slides, a trigger, a silencer and barrels.
Also found in the vehicle were at least 22 various firearm components and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Buckley ran a check and discovered Silvestri was not licensed to carry firearms in the state, according to state police.
Silvestri was then brought to the Newbury barracks for booking. While there, Buckley noticed that Silvestri looked under the influence of something and conducted field sobriety tests. Silvestri failed the tests and was also charged with driving while under the influence of drugs.
In Silvestri’s backpack, troopers found about 42 grams of cocaine, 53 suboxone strips, 167 Xanax pills, approximately 15 grams of liquid GHB (a central nervous system depressant), and multiple other types of drugs. Also located in the backpack were several prescription medications, according to state police.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
